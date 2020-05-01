Riviera River Cruises Offers Incentive for National Travel Advisor Day
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises Theresa Norton May 01, 2020
In celebration of National Travel Advisor Day on May 6, Riviera River Cruises is offering $100 incentives to advisors and their clients for new bookings made May 4-8 for 2020 and 2021 European river cruises.
For new bookings next week, agents will receive a $100 gift card per cabin booked and their clients will receive a $100 shipboard credit per person.
“We’ve always supported the travel agency community, and this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to advisors and their clients during these difficult times,” said Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president-sales and marketing in North America.
She said Riviera won’t accept bookings directly from consumers. “Instead, we turn them back over to advisors who work proactively with us and are located where the consumer lives,” Conroy said. “In due time, we’ll return to Europe’s rivers and waterways, and we hope to be the go-to cruise line for you and your clients when they’re able to travel again.”
The promotion can be combined will all other offers available through Riviera River Cruises but does not apply to existing bookings being amended under the temporary flexible booking policy.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including exclusive departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so guests decide how much to spend.
