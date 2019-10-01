Riviera River Cruises Partners with Classic Journeys for European Cruises in 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises October 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The new collaboration will see super well-connected, local tour guides from Classic Journeys sailing alongside guests as their hosts and private shore-excursion leaders during select Riviera sailings down Europe's famous waterways. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Riviera River Cruises is proud to announce it has been selected as the exclusive partner for Classic Journeys’ European river cruise program in 2020. Known for its award-winning luxury tours, Classic Journeys will provide its limited-edition “cruise within a cruise” aboard Riviera’s five-star ships on the Douro, Danube and Rhone Rivers next year. On select Riviera departures, a Classic Journeys local expert will travel with its guests, serving as onboard host and leading private shore excursions.
“We’re delighted that Classic Journeys has chosen to partner with us for their European river cruise program next year,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “Riviera’s river cruises perfectly match the Classic Journeys standard, with both companies offering innovative itineraries and a high standard of accommodations, food and service. We are excited to welcome their guests aboard our five-star ships.”
“Our guests have told us for some time that they are intrigued by the idea of river cruising. And we are excited to welcome them to river cruising taken to a whole new level. Think of it as a ‘cruise within a cruise’,” said Edward Piegza, President and Founder of Classic Journeys. “Of course, you get the unpack-once ease of a luxury five-star ship, plus an exclusive collection of daily, handcrafted, cultural and walking activities beyond anything river cruise passengers are used to enjoying. Your super well-connected local Classic Journeys tour guide is with you all the way. And, you enjoy all of the luxe amenities the Riviera ships have to offer.”
Classic Journeys’ “cruise within a cruise” will be limited to eighteen guests aboard Riviera ships on the following eight-day itineraries:
— Douro: Porto to Salamanca – Glide upriver from coastal Porto, Portugal, to a scenic land of olive groves, vineyards and medieval hilltop villages all the way to Salamanca and the glorious Spanish countryside. Guests will travel aboard Riviera’s MS Douro Splendour and MS Douro Elegance.
— Danube: Cultures of Central Europe – Explore the Austrian villages and vineyards, Vienna and Budapest, and perfectly preserved Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic. Guests will travel aboard Riviera’s MS Emily Bronte, MS Oscar Wilde and MS William Wordsworth.
— Rhone: Burgundy and Provence – Discover the France of Cézanne and culinary thrills. From Lyon to Avignon, walk the legendary countryside, meet olive growers and cook with a Michelin-starred chef. Guests will travel aboard Riviera’s MS William Shakespeare.
For additional details on Classic Journeys’ itineraries, visit https://www.classicjourneys.com/river-cruising/.
Riviera River Cruises offers fifteen itineraries on ten rivers and waterways, including exclusive departures for solo travelers, aboard the youngest fleet of ships in Europe, with none older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information, visit rivierarivercruises.com or classicjourneys.com/river-cruising/.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
For more information on Riviera River Cruises, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS