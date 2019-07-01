Riviera River Cruises to Launch New All-Suite Ship in 2020
WHY IT RATES: Riviera River Cruises' newest ship set to launch in 2020 can hold 169 guests in 88 lavish suites. -Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Riviera River Cruises has announced that it will launch the new all-suite MS Geoffrey Chaucer in spring 2020. The 443-foot Geoffrey Chaucer will accommodate 169 guests on itineraries on the Danube, Main and Rhine Rivers and Dutch waterways. Riviera’s fleet is the youngest sailing on Europe’s rivers and waterways, with 13 five-star ships in 2020, including the Geoffrey Chaucer, and none older than six years.
“At Riviera River Cruises, we take pride in maintaining the youngest fleet of ships in Europe, and we’re excited to continue this tradition with the launch of the new MS Geoffrey Chaucer in 2020,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “This will be our sixth all-suite ship and, like our other new ships in recent years, it also includes a second restaurant, giving guests their choice of dining experience.”
The 443-foot Geoffrey Chaucer will be a state-of-the-art, all-suite ship featuring a unique yet exquisite blend of rich, sustainable hardwoods, gleaming brass, polished copper, sparkling glass, intricate wrought iron and beautiful lighting. Amenities will include a panoramic observation lounge, main restaurant, fitness center, spa, wellness area, boutique and sun deck. A more intimate second restaurant at the stern of the ship – The Bistro – offers an open kitchen with a chef ready to take special orders, as well as panorama windows that allow for al fresco dining.
The Geoffrey Chaucer’s 88 suites will be a minimum of 172 square feet. It will accommodate 169 guests and 44 crew. Diamond and Ruby Deck suites will bring the French balcony inside with stunning views from floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass windows. Deluxe Balcony Suites on the Diamond Deck will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that open onto a small private balcony.
Riviera’s award-winning cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places. Riviera offers 15 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including exclusive departures for solo travelers.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees, or to artificially inflate or discount prices. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information about Riviera River Cruises, visit https://www.rivierarivercruises.com or call 888-838-8820.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
