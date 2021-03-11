Royal Caribbean Announces 2022-2023 Long Caribbean Deployments
Royal Caribbean International announced new details of its 2022-2023 long Caribbean deployments.
The cruise line’s six-night Western Caribbean and eight- to 11-night Southern Caribbean sailings will feature excursions across 16 destinations, including Antigua, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Panama, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia and St. Maarten.
Nearly all of the six-night itineraries are scheduled to visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, where travelers can enjoy the Thrill Waterpark or Coco Beach Club.
For those sailing on the eight- to 11-night Southern Caribbean voyages, they will board the new Odyssey of the Seas. The Quantum Ultra Class ship will feature two open-air pools, the largest indoor and outdoor activity center at sea, the FlowRider surf simulator, an all-glass observation capsule and more.
Bookings for Royal Caribbean’s 2022-2023 long Caribbean cruises are now open.
The cruise line shared highlights of the Western and Southern Caribbean itineraries:
—Royal Caribbean’s all-new Odyssey will say “ciao” to Rome, Italy and set off on a 13-night transatlantic to her winter homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Once stateside, Odyssey will pull out all the stops and sail enviable 8-night Southern Caribbean itineraries that visit destinations such as Labadee, Haiti – a Royal Caribbean private destination; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao and La Romana, Dominican Republic – a destination rich with natural and historical adventures. The Quantum Ultra Clas ship will alternate 8-night Southern Caribbean cruises with 6-night Western Caribbean sailings that visit island gems Falmouth, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas on every sailing.
—Vision of the Seas will join Odyssey in the “Venice of America” to sail 10- and 11-night Southern Caribbean itineraries from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, beginning November 2022. These wanderlust-worthy sailings are perfect for adventure seekers who have been saving their vacation days to experience an epic mix of the Caribbean’s most picturesque beaches and pulsing ports. Vision’s 10-night itineraries visit a variety of popular ports of call, including San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Castries, St. Lucia; St. Johns, Antigua and private destination Labadee. The 11-night sailings take guests to exotic tropical locales like Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; Oranjestad; Kralendijk, Bonaire and Willemstad.
—After a summer spent in Europe, Jewel of the Seas will set its sights on Orlando’s Port Canaveral to sail 8-night Southern Caribbean cruises to the “ABC Islands” and Eastern Caribbean itineraries to the beautiful beaches of Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Phillipsburg. The ship will make late-night visits to San Juan and Oranjestad in addition to longer days in Bonaire’s Kralendijk. Jewel will also embark on 6-night adventures to western Caribbean destinations, including Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Falmouth; and Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.
—Grandeur of the Seas will call Miami home for the winter season and offer guests 5-night Western Caribbean jaunts to Labadee and Key West, Florida, alternating with 9-night cruises to Castries, Bridgetown, Barbados; St. John’s, and Basseterre.
—Explorer of the Seas will continue cruising from Miami for the winter, offering 8-night Southern Caribbean itineraries to the stunning ABC Islands.. With late stays in both Kralendijk and Willemstad on every sailing, the longer cruises are perfect for travelers who want to immerse themselves in the myriad of cultures, sounds and flavors well into the night. Explorer will alternate with 6-night adventures that visit Falmouth; George Town; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
