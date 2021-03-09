Last updated: 12:44 PM ET, Tue March 09 2021

Royal Caribbean International Suspends Cruising Through May 31

Royal Caribbean
Odyssey of the Seas will start its inaugural season in June in Israel. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International extended the suspension of cruising through May 31, 2021 – excluding sailings onboard Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager, and Odyssey of the Seas.

“Our plan is to resume further operation in June,” the company said.

The line canceled Quantum of the Seas’ Alaska sailings departing April 5 to Oct. 14, 2021. “In order to allow additional time for our preparation, Quantum of the Seas will remain in the Asia-Pacific region,” the company said. It currently operates cruises out of Singapore. Also unaffected are Spectrum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas cruises from China.

In addition, sailings by the Odyssey of the Seas May 9 to Oct. 28, 2021, from Rome were canceled. Instead, Odyssey will begin its inaugural season out of a new homeport, Haifa, Israel, from June to October 2021. These new sailings are available for residents of Israel only.

Theresa Norton
