Royal Caribbean Announces New Safety Program for Passengers
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood July 24, 2020
Royal Caribbean announced it has replaced its traditional safety drills with the Muster 2.0 program.
The cruise line is shifting away from a large group approach to a process more accessible to guests on an individual basis, including reviewing where to go in case of an emergency and instructions on how to properly use a life jacket.
Alaska to Visitors: Get COVID-Tested Before You ArriveDestination & Tourism
How Car Rental Companies Are Responding to COVID-19Car Rental & Rail
Southwest to Continue Blocking Middle Seats Through at Least...Airlines & Airports
Travel Recovery and Lessons for the FutureFeatures & Advice
By using new technology, dubbed eMuster, Royal Caribbean will allow passengers to review the safety information before setting sail via their mobile devices and interactive stateroom TVs, eliminating the need for the traditional large group assemblies.
“The health and safety of our guests and crew are our number one priority, and the development of this new muster process is an elegant solution to an outdated, unpopular process,” Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain said. “The fact that this will also save guests time and allow the ship to operate without pause means that we can increase health, safety and guest satisfaction simultaneously.”
The cruise line is hoping the new approach to safety education helps guests maintain better spacing as they move around the ship and enjoy more of their vacation without interruption. To complete the drill, passengers must visit their assigned assembly station, where a crew member will verify they understand all of the ship’s protocols.
Muster 2.0 is an initiative developed as part of the comprehensive set of protocols and procedures Royal Caribbean laid out with the Healthy Sail Panel, which was recently assembled in collaboration with Norwegian Cruise Line.
“Muster 2.0 represents a natural extension of our mission to improve our guests' vacation experiences by removing points of friction,” Royal Caribbean senior vice president Jay Schneider said. “In this instance, what's most convenient for our guests is also the safest option in light of needing to reimagine social spaces in the wake of COVID-19.”
The new safety program was first tested on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas in January. Passengers who took part in the mock process indicated a strong preference for the new approach and reported better comprehension and retention of the safety information.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS