Royal Caribbean Announces Summer 2023 Seasonal Caribbean Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood December 17, 2021
Royal Caribbean International announced an array of seasonal Caribbean cruises scheduled to set sail in 2023.
Wonder of the Seas is scheduled to debut in March 2022 and will headline the lineup with its first U.S. summer from Port Canaveral, Florida. The new ship will be joined by the revamped Mariner of the Seas, while Harmony of the Seas will call Miami its summer home for the first time.
Allure of the Seas is slated for a full summer season at the cruise line’s new $125 million terminal in Galveston, Texas. The 2023 cruises are now open to purchase and more Caribbean getaways will be revealed early next year.
Royal Caribbean will offer five-night cruises and seven- to eight-night sailings that feature destinations in Bermuda and the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean. Ports of call include Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao (ABC islands), Puerto Rico, Mexico, St. Kitts and the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.
Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean announced four cruise ships would sail in Alaska during the summer of 2023, including Ovation, Quantum, Radiance and Enchantment of the Seas. The cruise line’s lineup of seven-night voyages is scheduled to sail from Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Seward, Alaska, between May and September 2023.
Royal Caribbean revealed several itinerary highlights for Caribbean voyages:
Allure of the Seas – Cruising from: Galveston
Vacationers have the Lone Star State’s biggest summer ever on the horizon when Allure becomes the first Oasis Class ship to call Galveston home for the season. Just in time for summer family vacations, Royal Caribbean has extended Allure’s big Texas debut in winter 2022-2023 and opened a lineup of 7-night Western Caribbean cruises. Travelers can set their sights on more ways and time to get away to the tropics, including destinations like Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.
Allure will continue to set sail from Royal Caribbean’s new, $125 million terminal, which opens its doors in October 2022. The 161,300-square-foot and LEED-certified terminal, built in partnership with Galveston Wharves, will make way for Galveston to welcome the cruise line’s globally renowned Oasis Class – the world’s largest cruise ships – for the first time.
Wonder of the Seas – Cruising from: Port Canaveral
Following the world’s largest cruise ship’s debut in 2022, the cruise line keeps the good times rolling for vacationers. Wonder will sail its first summer in the U.S. from Port Canaveral, extending its newly announced 2022 winter season that starts in November. The adventure to be found in the new, innovative ship’s eight action-packed neighborhoods, including an Oasis Class first – the Suite Neighborhood – extends to the destinations in store on the 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises. Highlights include Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Cozumel; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Harmony of the Seas – Cruising from: Miami
The cruise capital of the world will be Harmony’s summer homeport for the first time. An Oasis Class favorite, perfect for families and travelers of every age, Harmony will set sail on 7-night cruises to the sun-soaked shores of the Western and Eastern Caribbean. Natural sights and adventures will be at every destination, which include Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Charlotte Amalie; Oranjestad, Aruba; Costa Maya; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Mariner of the Seas – Cruising from: Port Canaveral
Returning to Port Canaveral for the third consecutive summer, the amplified Mariner sets course to offer vacationers varying ways to get away to the Caribbean. With their choice of short and longer itineraries of 5, 7 and 8 nights to Bermuda, and the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, travelers can visit stunning destinations across the board, such as the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Curacao and St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. And on all 8-night Bermuda and Perfect Day at CocoCay cruises, there are two nights in Bermuda.
