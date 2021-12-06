Royal Caribbean Announces Four Ships Scheduled to Sail Alaska in Summer 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood December 06, 2021
Royal Caribbean International announced four cruise ships would sail in Alaska in summer 2023, including Ovation, Quantum, Radiance and Enchantment of the Seas.
The cruise line’s lineup of seven-night voyages is scheduled to sail from Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Seward, Alaska, between May and September 2023.
Bookings for the sailings are now open.
Ovation and Quantum of the Seas will sail from Seattle, with Ovation scheduled to depart on Fridays and Quantum departing on Mondays. Both ships will offer Alaskan excursions and multiple onboard activities, including the FlowRider surf simulator and SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity complex at sea.
As for the Radiance and Enchantment of the Seas, the vessels will cruise from Seward and Vancouver. Radiance will sail alternating southbound and northbound itineraries that depart from Seward and Vancouver, while Enchantment is scheduled to sail roundtrip from Vancouver.
At each destination served by Radiance and Enchantment—which includes Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, Skagway and more—passengers can make lifelong memories on a variety of once-in-a-lifetime excursions.
In October 2023, Ovation will offer a nine-night cruise from the Pacific Northwest to Hawaii, complete with three island visits and an overnight in Maui. Sailing from Honolulu to Vancouver, Radiance will welcome guests to an 11-night cruise beginning with an overnight in Oahu and then continuing with visits to Maui and the Big Island, before crossing the Pacific Ocean.
