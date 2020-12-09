Royal Caribbean Forced to Cut Singapore Cruise Short Due to COVID-19
Royal Caribbean International was forced to cut a voyage from Singapore short after a passenger onboard tested positive for COVID-19.
According to The Associated Press, the cruise line’s Quantum of the Seas was on a four-day voyage that departed Singapore and was scheduled to sail the open seas before returning to the same port.
Unfortunately, an 83-year-old passenger on board the vessel tested positive for coronavirus after reporting to the ship’s medical center with diarrhea. The infected traveler had tested negative before boarding.
“The passenger was immediately isolated and his initial close contacts were identified and isolated,” Singapore Tourism Board director of cruises Annie Chang told The AP. “They are being given regular updates and meals are provided directly to their rooms.”
“The well-being and safety of our local community, as well as passengers and crew remain a top priority,” Chang continued.
As a result of the positive test, all leisure activities on the Quantum of the Seas were shut down and all passengers and crew members were asked to stay in their cabins until contact tracing was completed.
Chang revealed that everyone onboard the ship will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing before leaving the terminal. The vessel was carrying 1,680 guests and 1,148 crew members at the time of the incident.
A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said the company worked with the Singapore government to develop a thorough testing and monitoring system. The country also began a “safe cruising” pilot program allowing cruise ships to make round trips with no port of call in between.
