Royal Caribbean International Dominates the 2020 Travvy Awards
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke February 13, 2020
Royal Caribbean International turned in yet another dominant showing at the 2020 Travvy Awards on Wednesday night, coming away more than a dozen honors across a variety of categories, including another coveted gold for Best Cruise Line Overall.
Founded in 1968, the iconic cruise line has built quite the trophy case over the years, adding additional golds for Best Cruise Line in the U.S./Canada; Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean/Bahamas; Best Contemporary Cruise Line and Best Family Cruise Line at this week's event in New York City.
Royal Caribbean's award-winning fleet of ships was also recognized, with the Oasis-class Symphony of the Seas—the world's largest cruise ship—earning gold for Best Cruise Ship Overall and Best Large Cruise Ship.
Meanwhile, Navigator of the Seas won gold for Best Contemporary Cruise Ship. The Voyager-class ship recently underwent a $115 million bow to stern renovation, adding a slew of new features, including the longest aqua coaster at sea (The Blaster) and the industry's only headfirst mat racer waterslide (Riptide).
The cruise line's epic night didn't end with those awards though as Royal Caribbean also claimed gold for Best Cruise Entertainment, Best Cruise Line for Special Needs, Best Cruise Line Website and Best Travel Agent Only Website.
Royal Caribbean also picked up a silver Travvy in the category of Best LGBTQ Cruise Line. It's worth noting that the Miami-based cruise line is the first and only to receive the distinction of being Gay Travel Approved.
On the heels of another impressive performance at the Travvy Awards, it's safe to say that the past year has been a monumental one for Royal Caribbean, which also saw the debut of its new private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
However, it appears the cruise line is poised to build on its momentum in 2020 and beyond, with its newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, set to debut in November and recently announced plans for another private island destination in Vanuatu.
