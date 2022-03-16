Royal Caribbean Launches New Hotel Booking Engine
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood March 16, 2022
Royal Caribbean International announced the launch of a hotel booking engine that will make it easier for cruise passengers to add days of adventure before or after their voyages.
Royal Caribbean Hotels, powered by Priceline, will offer exclusive rates with thousands of hotels in every departure and arrival port served by the cruise line, including those in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific and North, South and Central America.
Travelers who book a Royal Caribbean cruise can arrange hotel accommodations that are pre-filtered based on the number of people in their group, the sailing’s departure or arrival city and dates.
Accommodation options can be customized by preferences, such as hotel rating, amenities and specific locations within a city. Royal Caribbean Hotels is now available to travel advisors and customers living in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Earlier this month, the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, departed for its maiden voyage on March 4 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With room for 6,988 total guests, the vessel offers a variety of activities and events for guests to enjoy.
To see what Wonder of the Seas has to offer, scroll through TravelPulse’s slideshow and get an up-close view.
In February, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean announced they would lift restrictions on indoor smoking, a protocol implemented in January to combat the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
