Royal Caribbean Passengers Sailing to US Virgin Islands Must Be Fully Vaccinated
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood August 03, 2021
Officials from Royal Caribbean International announced that all passengers ages 12 and up scheduled to sail to the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) must be fully vaccinated.
According to Travel Weekly, Royal Caribbean released a statement on Monday saying government representatives from the USVI informed them of the new COVID-19-related travel protocols, which will be implemented immediately.
“Guests unable to show proof of vaccination will not be allowed to sail,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement.
For passengers 12 and younger who are not eligible to receive the vaccines, they must test negative for coronavirus during the boarding process and follow specifically designed safety guidelines on the ships.
For unvaccinated passengers impacted by the USVI’s updated protocols—including those scheduled to visit St. Thomas on Allure of the Seas—the cruise line offered a full refund or the chance to sail a different itinerary.
Last week, Royal Caribbean announced it would require all passengers scheduled to sail from the U.S. to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The cruise line said the changes were made “in an abundance of caution” as coronavirus cases have spiked due to the more dangerous and transmittable Delta variant.
