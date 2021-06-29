Royal Caribbean Reveals Protocols for Unvaccinated Travelers
Royal Caribbean announced that unvaccinated passengers would be banned from several areas of the Freedom of the Seas ship when it restarts sailings in July.
According to the official website of the cruise line, Freedom of the Seas is scheduled to depart from Miami on July 2, with most passengers and all crew members receiving the full dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.
A Florida law will not allow Royal Caribbean to ask if guests are vaccinated, so all passengers who do not show proof of receiving the inoculation will be considered unvaccinated and limited onboard.
The updated protocols include a list of restaurants, entertainment venues and public spaces on the ship where unvaccinated passengers will not be permitted to enter, including Vitality Spa, Casino Royale, RED Party and multiple bars and eating establishments.
Vaccinated travelers will have full access to all venues onboard Freedom of the Seas and will not be required to wear a mask in areas designated only for guests who received the immunization.
While the new rules apply only to the Freedom of the Seas sailings from Miami in July, Royal Caribbean said each ship would have its own list of approved and banned establishments for unvaccinated passengers and the guidelines will change as restrictions are lifted.
The cruise line announced each customer’s SeaPass card would be required to access lounges, shows and dining venues, with unvaccinated passengers having a hole punched in their card, while vaccinated guests will receive a wristband.
