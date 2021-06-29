Last updated: 09:53 AM ET, Tue June 29 2021

Royal Caribbean Reveals Protocols for Unvaccinated Travelers

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood June 29, 2021

Royal Caribbean International's Freedom of the Seas docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Royal Caribbean International's Freedom of the Seas docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (photo by Jason Leppert)

Royal Caribbean announced that unvaccinated passengers would be banned from several areas of the Freedom of the Seas ship when it restarts sailings in July.

According to the official website of the cruise line, Freedom of the Seas is scheduled to depart from Miami on July 2, with most passengers and all crew members receiving the full dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

A Florida law will not allow Royal Caribbean to ask if guests are vaccinated, so all passengers who do not show proof of receiving the inoculation will be considered unvaccinated and limited onboard.

The updated protocols include a list of restaurants, entertainment venues and public spaces on the ship where unvaccinated passengers will not be permitted to enter, including Vitality Spa, Casino Royale, RED Party and multiple bars and eating establishments.

Freedom of the Seas' venue grid.
Freedom of the Seas' venue grid. (photo via Royal Caribbean International Media)

Vaccinated travelers will have full access to all venues onboard Freedom of the Seas and will not be required to wear a mask in areas designated only for guests who received the immunization.

While the new rules apply only to the Freedom of the Seas sailings from Miami in July, Royal Caribbean said each ship would have its own list of approved and banned establishments for unvaccinated passengers and the guidelines will change as restrictions are lifted.

The cruise line announced each customer’s SeaPass card would be required to access lounges, shows and dining venues, with unvaccinated passengers having a hole punched in their card, while vaccinated guests will receive a wristband.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Disney Dream

Disney Delays Test Cruise From Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line

Carnival Adds New Functionality to HUB App

'We Are Back!' Royal Caribbean Launches First Cruise From US Port

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Postpones Simulated Sailing and Cruise Restart

gallery icon First Look at Windstar’s Renewed Star Breeze

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS