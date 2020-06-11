Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas Heading to Port Everglades in 2021
Due to construction delays in Galveston, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas will operate out of Fort Lauderdale in 2021.
During her weekly Coffee Chat with travel advisors (h/t Travel Weekly), Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President Vicki Freed revealed that the piers at the Texas cruise terminal would not be ready for Oasis Class ships in time for the 2021 season.
As a result, the Allure of the Seas will homeport at Port Everglades in Florida during the winter of 2021 and 2022 after sailing out of Miami and Port Canaveral over the next year.
Royal Caribbean is working with impacted customers who were scheduled to sail on the Allure of the Seas out of Galveston on booking them in the “best available stateroom.”
The construction issues were attributed to shipyard and supply chain closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The cruise line was forced to postpone the project's completion as part of a larger effort to cut costs.
The viral pandemic also caused Royal Caribbean to postpone the upgrades and enhancements scheduled for the Allure of the Seas as part of the Royal Amplification plan, until further notice.
The cruise line will still have a presence in Galveston, as the Liberty of the Seas will operate from the port as it has for several years.
