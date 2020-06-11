Last updated: 09:29 AM ET, Thu June 11 2020

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas Heading to Port Everglades in 2021

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood June 11, 2020

Allure of the Seas, cruise ship, bahamas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean International's Allure of the Seas in the Bahamas. (photo courtesy Royal Caribbean International)

Due to construction delays in Galveston, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas will operate out of Fort Lauderdale in 2021.

During her weekly Coffee Chat with travel advisors (h/t Travel Weekly), Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President Vicki Freed revealed that the piers at the Texas cruise terminal would not be ready for Oasis Class ships in time for the 2021 season.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Aruba

Aruba to Reopen for US Travelers in July

Destination & Tourism
car, rental, drive

Car Rental Companies Offering Cheap Prices, Better Vehicle...

Car Rental & Rail
Empty seats on a tour bus

Assessing the Possible Impact of COVID-19 on Large Motorcoach...

Tour Operator
Seychelles

Variety Cruises to Resume Small-Ship Cruising July 24

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Delta cleaning

Delta Air Lines Announces New Global Cleanliness Department

Airlines & Airports

As a result, the Allure of the Seas will homeport at Port Everglades in Florida during the winter of 2021 and 2022 after sailing out of Miami and Port Canaveral over the next year.

Royal Caribbean is working with impacted customers who were scheduled to sail on the Allure of the Seas out of Galveston on booking them in the “best available stateroom.”

The construction issues were attributed to shipyard and supply chain closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The cruise line was forced to postpone the project's completion as part of a larger effort to cut costs.

The viral pandemic also caused Royal Caribbean to postpone the upgrades and enhancements scheduled for the Allure of the Seas as part of the Royal Amplification plan, until further notice.

The cruise line will still have a presence in Galveston, as the Liberty of the Seas will operate from the port as it has for several years.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Seychelles

Variety Cruises to Resume Small-Ship Cruising July 24

Riviera River Cruises' Releases Group Booking Guide, Webinar for Travel Advisors

Cunard Extends Suspension of Cruise Operations Into November

gallery icon 11 Things You Need to Know About When Cruising Will Return

Disney Cruise Line Cancels Europe and Alaska 2020 Sailings

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS