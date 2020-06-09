TravelPulse Podcast: On the Cruise Industry, With Vicki Freed of Royal Caribbean
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 09, 2020
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan are back to discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including how the travel industry can do its part in the fight against racism and a new online tool that tells you which countries are allowing travel.
Then the hosts are joined by Vicki Freed, SVP, Sales and Trade Support & Service at Royal Caribbean.
She shares her thoughts on how the cruise industry can bounce back, a brief tease into what Royal Caribbean is planning to do to keep passengers safe on board, what sets Royal Caribbean apart from other cruise lines as well as her tips and insights for travel advisors.
