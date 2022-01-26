Scenic Extends Offers to Crystal Guests and Their Travel Agents
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Claudette Covey January 26, 2022
Scenic is offering passengers affected by Crystal Cruises’ suspension up to $750 per person off a Scenic river cruise or up to $1,000 per person off an ocean cruise – and two percent bonus commission for travel advisors on bookings generated from existing Crystal guests.
The company is also offering reduced deposits of $250 per person on river cruises.
The offers are in effect through March 31, 2022.
“All of us at Scenic would like to propose a solution that we feel can mitigate the impact this news has had on you and your clients,” Scenic Group USA Vice President of Sales Ann Chamberlin said in an email to travel advisors the week of Jan. 18.
“We understand that those of you who have booked clients on these canceled cruises are experiencing distress of your own by not being able to deliver on the promises of someone’s dream vacation for reasons of which you have no control,” she said.
Chamberlin also expressed sympathy for the luxury line’s crew and employees.
“Our hearts go out to all the employees and crew members of Crystal Cruises as they have been a long-standing member of the cruise industry family and, although they are competitors, we have always been impressed with their outstanding brand and professionalism,” she said.
Meanwhile, one travel advisor praised Scenic for making the rebooking process seamless.
“The whole Scenic booking process was great and the booking agents who helped me were amazing,” said Bob Papkin of Bob’s Ultimate Travel LLC.
“The air department found a better deal for my clients than my usual air sources, and they were extremely knowledgeable. Scenic had the whole rebooking done in 30 minutes, and my clients saved an additional 2000.00 and they are thrilled.”
Agents can contact Scenic reservation specialists at 844-921-4818, contact their Scenic regional sales director at sales.support@scenicusa.com or visit scenicusa.com/offers/crystal-cruises-guest-offer.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Wellness-Focused Vacation Options in Mexico and the Caribbean
For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Crystal Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS