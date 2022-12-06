Scenic Names NASA Scientist, Astronaut as Godmother of Second Yacht
Scenic named acclaimed NASA scientist Dr. Kathy Sullivan as Godmother of Scenic Eclipse II, the company’s new ultra-luxury Discovery Yacht.
Sullivan has traveled into space three times as one of NASA’s first female astronauts, is the first American woman to complete a spacewalk, and the first person to both orbit the Earth and dive to Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the Earth’s oceans, earning her the title of the “World’s Most Vertical Person.”
The American geologist and oceanographer will officially christen Scenic Eclipse II at a ceremony in Malaga, Spain on June 3.
“We are immensely proud to have Dr. Sullivan as Godmother to Scenic Eclipse II,” said Anna Wolfsteiner, chief sales and marketing officer for Scenic Group. “She truly is the living embodiment of what our yachts stand for – pushing boundaries, making discoveries, and reveling in a sense of adventure. Throughout her career, Dr. Sullivan has grasped life’s opportunities and committed herself to advancing our knowledge of the world around us. We believe the guests who travel aboard our Discovery Yachts share that same passion and curiosity to explore and learn.”
Scenic Eclipse II will join the Discovery Yacht fleet in mid-April 2023, with the naming ceremony taking place in June after a series of sailings exploring the ports and villages of the Mediterranean, many of which are inaccessible to larger cruise ships.
“It’s a high honor to be a ship’s Godmother,” Sullivan said. “I’m especially delighted to be Godmother to a vessel as well-designed for exploration and discovery as Scenic Eclipse II.”
Sullivan is recognized as one of the world’s foremost scientists and boasts an impressive career of research and exploration. Highlights include flying on three Space Shuttle missions, including the one that made her the first American woman to walk in space and the mission that launched the Hubble space telescope; serving as chief scientist and administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); and being the first woman to dive to the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, the deepest point in the Earth’s oceans. Her ground-breaking exploration has earned her three Guinness World Records.
Like its sister ship, Scenic Eclipse, Scenic Eclipse II carries 228 passengers, 200 in polar regions. It is small enough to access ports and coves inaccessible to traditional cruise ships and has its own helicopters and submarine for guests to ride in. It is built to the highest polar specifications, allowing it to sail ice-laden Arctic and Antarctic waters.
All Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht voyages are all-inclusive with flights, transfers, fine dining, premium branded beverages and immersive excursions bundled into the price.
