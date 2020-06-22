Seabourn Announces Exciting New Itineraries for 2021 and 2022
WHY IT RATES: Seabourn's newly-released itineraries take the ultra-luxury line back to Egypt for the first time in almost a decade, introduce a fresh series of Panama Canal and Central American Voyages and incorporate a slew of new and noteworthy destinations into the mix of almost 100 departures on offer. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Seabourn has announced the worldwide itineraries for the fall 2021 and winter/spring 2022 seasons. The programs include 56 unique sailings to hidden harbors, yachting playgrounds, marquee ports and must-experience destinations, with some accessible only by smaller ships.
The fall 2021 and winter/spring 2022 seasons will offer significant opportunities for luxury travelers to discover the line's Extraordinary Worlds with nearly 100 departures of seven to 36 days in length. The line's ultra-luxury ships will visit a myriad of interesting and fascinating destinations in Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Africa, Arabia, the Panama Canal, Central America, the Caribbean and Canada & New England. The itineraries, fares and complete details of the fall 2021 through winter/spring 2022 schedule can be viewed at seabourn.com.
Among the many highlights is Seabourn's return to Egypt in nearly a decade aboard Seabourn Ovation during the spring of 2022, and a series of new Panama Canal and Central America voyages on Seabourn Quest in late 2021. The ships will also visit a number of new and notable destinations, including Safaga (Luxor) and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt; Marigot, Saint Martin; Saint Pierre, Martinique; Cozumel and Manzanillo, Mexico; Golfito and Quepos, Costa Rica; San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; and Cabrits, Dominica, and more.
"We always strive to take our guests to some of the world's most remarkable and noteworthy destinations and give them the opportunity to discover the diverse culture and history firsthand," said Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. "We look forward to welcoming guests on one of these upcoming voyages, where they can explore our extraordinary worlds while sailing on the world's finest ultra-luxury resort at sea."
Seabourn's fall 2021 and winter/spring 2022 itinerary highlights include:
—Seabourn Ovation will begin its fall 2021 season with a pair of 18-day cruises from Athens to Dubai, and from Dubai to Singapore, visiting destinations in Israel, Oman, United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. The ship will then focus on Indonesia with a 10-day cruise from Singapore to Benoa (Denpasar), followed by a 16-day voyage to Sydney. The ship will then sail on four 16-day cruises between Sydney to Auckland, exploring the wonders "down under" and the "Land of the Long White Cloud." Seabourn Ovation will then retrace its route with a 16-day voyage from Sydney to Benoa; a 10-day sailing from Benoa to Singapore; and an 18-day cruise from Singapore to Dubai. The ship's spring 2022 season caps off with an 18-day voyage from Dubai to Athens, which includes the line's return to Egypt with an overnight stop at Safaga (Luxor) and a stop at Sharm el-Sheikh.
—Seabourn Encore will kick off its fall 2021 season with an 18-day voyage through the Holy Land and Arabia from Athens to Dubai, followed by a 17-day voyage through Arabia and India with the ship arriving in Singapore in early December. From there, the ship will sail on a series of 14-day Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam voyages between Hong Kong and Singapore, featuring the line's popular Caviar in the Surf and beach barbecue event. The ship will also visit China and the Philippines on a 14-day voyage departing January 2, 2022. In March, the ship will set sail for Europe with a pair of 17-day voyages, the first from Singapore to Dubai, followed by Dubai to Athens. These voyages will visit many exotic and interesting destinations in Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel, Greece, as well as a crossing of the Suez Canal.
—Following Seabourn Odyssey's 2021 summer season in Alaska, the ship will sail a seven-day voyage down the Pacific Coast from Vancouver to Los Angeles and then head east with a 21-day Panama Canal voyage from Los Angeles to Miami, including stops at warm and sunny destinations in Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Key West, Fla., as well as a full transit of the Panama Canal. The ship will then sail south on an eight-day cruise to Bridgetown, where Seabourn Odyssey will sail the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean Sea on its popular and combinable seven-day voyages either round trip from Bridgetown, Barbados or between Bridgetown and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. There will be 18 seven-day Caribbean cruises for the ship altogether, ideal for both new-to-Seabourn guests and Seabourn Club members. For guests wishing a longer Seabourn experience, they may book back-to-back voyages without any ports repeated. For guests seeking a warm and stress-free vacation to celebrate the holidays and ring in the New Year, Seabourn Odyssey will sail on two 10- and 11-day voyages roundtrip from Barbados. In addition, the ship's Caribbean season includes a seven-day cruise from Bridgetown to Aruba in March, followed by a 12-day cruise north to Miami, featuring stops at Curaçao, Bonaire, St. Lucia, Guadeloupe, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Seabourn Odyssey will then sail westbound on a 21-day voyage to Los Angeles, stopping at destinations in Key West, Columbia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, as well as a full transit of the Panama Canal. The ship will then sail on an eight-day Pacific coastal cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver, where it will spend the summer in Alaska and British Columbia beginning mid-May 2022.
—Seabourn Sojourn will sail the Caribbean through fall of 2021, with 11-day voyages roundtrip from Miami beginning mid-November. Destinations include Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, the British Virgin Islands, Saint Barthélemy, as well as the line's popular Caviar in the Surf and beach barbecue. The ship will then sail westbound to Los Angeles on a 21-day Holiday Panama Canal cruise departing December 21, 2021.
—Seabourn Quest will return to Canada and New England in the fall of 2021 with a series of four 11-day and 12-day cruises between Montreal and Boston, followed by a 12-day voyage down the east coast from Montreal to Miami. In November and December, the ship will sail on a series of new 14-day Panama Canal and Central America voyages between Miami and Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama, visiting a number of tropical destinations in Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, as well as a full transit of the Panama Canal. The new program also includes a 14-day voyage over Christmas and New Year's, ideal for travelers seeking a getaway during the holidays.
Seabourn is currently offering opportunities for additional savings when travelers book a Seabourn voyage, including the line's "Early Bonus Savings" promotion. Guests who book select fall 2021 or winter/spring 2022 voyage and pay their booking in full by September 30, 2020, will receive an additional ten-percent savings off the base cruise fare. In addition, the Early Bonus Savings can be combined with other promotions, including the line's Seabourn Club Savings, which provides an extra five percent savings to Seabourn Club Members. Both promotions apply to select 2021 and 2022 voyages on the line's award-winning fleet of ultra-luxury ships.
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available onboard at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.
Regular guests of Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn.
Such programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice,' the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; 'Seabourn Conversations' with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the '50s and '60s. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.
