Seabourn Offers New Early Bonus Savings Through July 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton May 28, 2020
Seabourn, a luxury cruise line, is offering an additional 10 percent savings to booked guests who pay in full by July 31, 2020. The promotion applies to select voyages through 2021.
The “Early Bonus Savings” can be combined with other promotions, including the “Sensational Suite Savings” also available through July 2020. That promotion offers veranda suite upgrades, shipboard credits up to $2,000 per suite, air credits, internet packages and more.
“Travelers have been dreaming of their next great adventure for a while now, and many are now eager to plan their next vacation while considering the best value,” said Chris Austin, senior vice president of global marketing and sales for Seabourn.
The company has suspended global operations until October and November, depending on the ship, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The line has updated its “Book with Confidence” policy, allowing customers to cancel their booking up to 30 days before departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit. The updated policy also includes a “Best Fare Guarantee” that lets guests request lower fares if they drop after the reservation is made.The “Early Bonus Savings” is available for select voyages and is not valid on World Cruises or segments and voyages on Seabourn Venture. For a list of applicable sailings and other details, click here.
