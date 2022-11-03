Seabourn Announces New Immersive North American Voyages
November 03, 2022
Seabourn has announced new "close to home voyages" for North America for 2024 that are on sale now. These 25 immersive voyages will include destinations such as Alaska, the Pacific Coast and Canada and New England.
Seabourn Odyssey is set the explore “The Great Land” of Alaska and the Pacific Coast with 18 sailings ranging seven to 11 days from late spring until fall. Meanwhile, Seaborn Quest will sail the coasts of New England and Canada during its peak leaf-peeping season from August through October 2024. Seven sailings have been planned with 12-to-14-day itineraries.
"It is such a highlight to sail both coasts of North America when the scenery is at its most breathtaking, and the cultures in each region can be experienced by our guests to the fullest on small, yet luxurious Seabourn ships," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn, in a statement. "Alaska and Canada and New England are awe-inspiring destinations and part of our strategy to offer close-to-home options for our North America guests. We look forward to welcoming and delivering special ‘Seabourn moments’ to our guests on board both Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Quest."
Seabourn, which recently eased COVID-19 health and safety protocols, has long been renowned for its intimate ships with a private club experience along with its award-winning onboard luxury services and amenities. Both the Odyssey and the Quest carry just 458 passengers. The all-inclusive boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views. Guests will experience award-winning dining, complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at any time along with many other splendid amenities.
Pre-and post-cruise excursions offer passengers more in-depth destination experiences in addition to the impressive land-based immersive shore excursions offered during each cruise.
Ultra-luxury Seabourn, a member of World’s Leading Cruise Lines currently operates a fleet of six modern ships with an additional vessel under construction.
