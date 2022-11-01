Seabourn Further Eases COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols
Seabourn is taking another step to simplify its coronavirus pandemic-related health and safety protocols in a move that will make it easier for guests to travel on the brand's luxury voyages around the world.
The ultra-luxury cruise leader announced on Tuesday, that, effectively immediately, on "Standard Protocols" voyages, guests will no longer need to test negative or provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 prior to sailing.
Travelers should keep in mind that select itineraries to certain regions and countries with specific requirements will still require enhanced health protocols and testing. However, guests on these voyages can find specifics through Seabourn's Health Protocols Tool via the cruise company's website.
Simply enter the booking number to view the exact vaccination and testing requirements.
Seabourn guests on voyages with enhanced protocols will receive additional information about protocols based on the ports visited. What's more, they can continue to submit documents electronically or use the VeriFLY app ahead of embarkation for a smoother check-in process.
"Since we restarted service more than a year ago, we've demonstrated that we can operate and travel safely, and we're happy to update our health protocols to make it easier and more comfortable for our guests to travel and explore the world as they sail with us," Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming our guests on board our ultra-luxury ships and delivering special and unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments.'"
