Seabourn Releases Luxury, Expedition Cruise Collections for Upcoming Seasons
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Patrick Clarke October 16, 2019
Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn is keeping travel agents and consumers in the know, releasing the latest edition of its annual luxury cruise collection and debuting its expedition cruise collection for the upcoming seasons.
The "Extraordinary Worlds, 2020-2021 Cruise Collection" features more than 150 pages outlining over 200 unique voyages sailing to more than 500 destinations across all seven continents, including what the cruise line is calling a "sneak-but-detailed peek" of Seabourn Venture's inaugural 2021-2022 season. The ship is the first of two new ultra-luxury purpose-built, all-suite Seabourn expedition ships scheduled for launch in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively.
Ritz-Carlton Yacht to Be RenamedCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line to Add Fourth Ship in Galveston, Texas by...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Reveals Guest Experiences at Ocean Cay MSC Marine...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Announces New Private Island Destination in...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Notably, Seabourn's Extraordinary Worlds Collection includes a two-page, quick-reference Cruise Planning Calendar listing every voyage on Seabourn’s ultra-luxury ships through 2020 and the first half of 2021, in addition to Seabourn Venture’s expedition itinerary schedule for 2021 and 2022.
Readers will also be introduced to "Shore Experiences by Seabourn," seven specific collections of optional shore excursions categorized by interests. For example, "The Journeys Collection" details pre-, mid- and post-cruise land-based excursions to some of the world's most coveted places, including iconic UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Meanwhile, the 85-page "Extraordinary Expeditions, Seabourn Venture 2021-2022 Inaugural Season" brochure details more than two dozen immersive voyages for Seabourn Venture, which will sail to over 150 destinations around the world during its inaugural year from June 2021 through 2022.
Extraordinary Expeditions also covers each cruise with day-by-day itineraries in helpful detail accompanied by voyage numbers, durations, individual ports and even overnight calls where available.
"From world cruises to our new expedition fleet, there is a wealth of excitement in store for Seabourn guests over the next few years. Our new ‘Extraordinary Worlds’ and ‘Extraordinary Expeditions’ catalogs are a must-have resource for luxury travelers and travel advisors to stay on top of all of our developments and discover what makes Seabourn the finest ultra-luxury travel experience available today," said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn, in a statement. "As always, each catalog is a real page-turner, with stunning imagery and a wealth of detail designed to inspire readers to make their travel plans with Seabourn around our world."
Travel agents can contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit Seabourn.com to receive copies of Extraordinary Worlds, 2020-2021 Cruise Collection and Extraordinary Expeditions, Seabourn Venture 2021-2022 Inaugural Season.
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS