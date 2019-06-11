Seabourn Reveals Details of Its Two Newest Luxury Expedition Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Laurie Baratti June 11, 2019
The brand-new Seabourn Venture and her soon-to-be-named sister ship—set to launch in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively—will feature an entirely all-suite set of accommodations, the details of which have just been released.
Suite categories available aboard Seabourn’s two upcoming ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ships will include the following: Veranda Suite, Veranda Spa Suite, Panoramic Veranda Suite, Penthouse Suite and Penthouse Spa Suite.
Interiors of both ships will showcase the design vision of Adam D. Tihany, whose masterful design vision will be applied to public areas and every category of luxurious guest suites, in addition to contributing his bespoke furniture collection. Guests will find themselves drawn into the elegant onboard spaces through the use of organic shapes, materials like wood and stone and intricately textured fabrics.
Spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites are reminiscent of bygone maritime craftsmanship, touting curvilinear arches and parchment-textured wall paneling, tactile materials and earthy hues, in combination with modern lighting and upscale fixtures.
Tihany’s custom-designed furniture collection is distinguished by artfully crafted details, such as wood framing, exposed rivet details and bronze inlays, all of which convey a sense of weight, warmth and comfort. The ship's art collection, curated to reflect that of a seasoned explorer, will also be extended beyond public areas into the ship's all-oceanfront suites with private verandas.
"All of our spacious suites provide the expedition traveler with equal parts of adventure together with the best in luxury accommodation and service," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "Seabourn's suites are created to invite guests to linger longer as we take them to diverse and remote locales around the world."
All suite categories on Seabourn Venture and her sister ship will include: a personal suite stewardess; built-in heated jacket wardrobe; walk-in closets with plush terry robes, slippers and a personal safe; in-suite bar with a selection of beverages and requested complimentary wines or spirits; bath with a full tub, separate shower and luxury products; interactive entertainment with broadcast TV and hundreds of movie and music choices; complimentary PressReader app; and more.
More details about public spaces and suites aboard the new expedition ships will continue to be revealed in upcoming months. Itineraries for Seabourn Venture’s first season of travel are now open for booking on Seabourn's website.
For more information, visit Seabourn.com.
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS