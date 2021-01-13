Silversea Cruises Offers $200 Bonus Commission Through Feb. 28
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton January 13, 2021
Silversea Cruises is offering $200 bonus commissions for new bookings made by Feb. 28 on any voyage departing from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
The bonus commission will be paid to the travel partner 30 to 45 days after a booking with a deposit is made.
It applies to 139 voyages across all seven continents.
“Our travel partners are extremely important to Silversea, playing a key role for us and our guests. We are therefore delighted to offer this added benefit to express our appreciation for their hard work and make it even more rewarding to partner with us — especially during these challenging times,” said Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli. “The bonus commission is a great way for travel professionals to earn extra income during these difficult days.”
Silversea also offers a range of recently enhanced initiatives to support travel partners. Marketing Central, an online suite of resources and sales tools for travel advisors, can be accessed via My.Silversea.com. Silversea Academy, an interactive training platform with 18 modules, is available at silverseaacademy.com. Virtual Visits — a short video series hosted by Silversea team members globally that aims to keep travel agents informed on the luxury line’s activities, new products and promotions — can be found on Silverseavirtualvisits.com.
Silversea's Cruise with Confidence program allows booked guests to cancel their cruise up to 30 days before departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit for the amount paid that is valid for two years from the date of issue.
Comments
