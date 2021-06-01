Silversea Cruises To Begin Sailing Alaska and Iceland in July
Silversea Cruises has announced it will begin sailing in Alaska and Iceland starting this July, with new itineraries available for purchase on June 7.
The cruise line is able to sail in Alaska with the passage of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which allows cruise lines to bypass Canada when they cruise. The Silver Muse will begin 10- and 11-day round-trip itineraries from Seattle on July 29, sailing to see the Sawyer Glacier, Mendenhall Glacier, Ketchikan, Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway and Sitka. Itineraries will become available June 7.
The Silver Shadow will sail around Iceland and Northern Europe with three 10-day itineraries from Reykjavik beginning July 30. The itineraries visit some of Iceland’s most breathtaking destinations and attractions, like Grundarfjordur, Isafjordur, Akureyri, Husavik and more. Guests will experience lava fields, volcanoes, fjords, waterfalls and hot springs.
All guests and crewmembers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before embarking on any Silversea cruise.
Both ships provide guests with ocean-view suites, butlers, round-trip economy airfare, pre- and post-cruise hotel stays, complimentary wines and spirits, free Wi-Fi and more. Guests who book prior to August 31, 2021, will be able to cancel their cruise up to 30 days prior to departure for all voyages except World Cruises until April 30, 2022. Guests can receive a Future Cruise Credit when they cancel.
"We proudly continue to lead the ultra-luxury cruise industry’s healthy return to service and commend the leadership of Alaska and Iceland for taking steps to advance the safe resumption of global travel,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President and CEO. “The return to service is fast gaining momentum, and we’ve seen exceptional demand for travel in Alaska and Iceland. We’re eager to welcome back our guests to unlock unforgettable experiences aboard Silver Muse and Silver Shadow while contributing to the local economies of the incredible communities we visit.”
Silversea also announced it would resume cruising in the Galapagos back in May. The itineraries there are scheduled to begin on June 19.
For more information, please visit Silversea.
