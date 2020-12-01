Silversea Opens Pre-Sale on Largest Collection of Voyages for 2022-23
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton December 01, 2020
Silversea Cruises opened a pre-sale to Venetian Society members on 315 new voyages for 2022-23, the largest itinerary release in the line’s history. General sales will open on Dec. 10.
Silversea is becoming more all-inclusive starting in 2022 and will include complimentary shore excursions and roundtrip air with all voyages. The new itinerary collection includes 669 destinations in 114 countries, across all seven continents, between March 2022 and May 2023.
“Once again, we are pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury cruising for the enjoyment of our guests, who are more curious than ever and are always in search of their next adventure,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO.
In addition to 61 maiden calls — which include Eidfjord, Norway; Rio Guajara, Brazil; and Foula in the U.K., among others — the new collection includes an unprecedented itinerary deep into the Amazon Rainforest, 30 Antarctic voyages and five pioneering Grand Voyages.
Shore excursions have long been included on all Silversea expeditions; with the launch of Silversea’s new all-inclusive offering, guests will be able to choose from more than 1,400 complimentary shore excursions from a total of almost 2,500 experiences available.
The 2022-23 voyages are eligible for the 10 percent early-booking savings, as well as included flights, transfers, hotels, shore excursions, plus all onboard beverages, gratuities and unlimited Wi-Fi during the voyage.
Highlights of Silversea’s new 2022-23 itinerary collection include:
Antarctica. The 2022-23 program includes 30 voyages with length options from five to 20 days on Silver Explorer, Silver Cloud and Silver Wind.
The Arctic and Greenland. The Silver Wind and Silver Cloud will operate 12 voyages to the Arctic and Greenland in 2022-23. New shorter cruise options of six and nine days roundtrip from Longyearbyen let time-pushed guests discover the best of both Svalbard’s northern and southern regions. The Silver Wind will make the first 24-day passage of the Northwest Passage from Kangerlussuaq to Nome.
The Mediterranean. The 61 voyages will explore the Black Sea and the Holy Land, the Greek Islands and much more. Brand new Cape Verde itineraries on Silver Cloud and Silver Dawn will sail between Lisbon and Dakar and include maiden ports of call Puerto del Rosario, Mindelo, Porto Novo, Sal and Praia.
The five Grand Voyages include Silversea’s first-ever European Grand Voyage departing on March 30, 2022, and calling in 72 destinations across 22 countries.
An all-new Mediterranean Grand Voyage will travel from Athens (Piraeus) to Lisbon between March 30 and May 6.
The first Northern European Grand Voyage will journey from Lisbon to Stockholm over 53 days from May 6, calling in 40 destinations in 13 countries aboard Silver Moon.
The Pacific Grand Voyage will travel from Melbourne to Osaka over 58 days from Jan. 16, 2023, calling at 31 destinations, with seven overnights.
The South America Grand Voyage will visit 39 destinations in 23 countries as it circumnavigates South America between Jan. 6 and March 16, 2023.
For a complete list of the new 2022-23 itineraries, click here.
