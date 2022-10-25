Silversea Outlines Dining Options on New Expedition Vessel
October 25, 2022
Silversea Cruises is sharing details about the dining options on the luxury expedition ship Silver Endeavour, built in 2021 and acquired from the former Crystal Cruises when it shut down.
Silver Endeavour, which is set to welcome guests in Antarctica from Nov. 21, 2022, will feature four restaurants, as well as the line’s casual Arts Café and 24-hour in-suite dining.
“Travelers will be able to sample fine international fare of the highest quality in four of our signature restaurants, while admiring the icy landscapes of Antarctica and the Arctic from the comfort of the ship’s spacious interiors,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer of Silversea. “They can also have their butler serve meals in-suite, around the clock, if they prefer. The exceptional culinary offering aboard Silver Endeavour helps to discern the ship as the most luxurious expedition vessel in the world.”
Silversea said the vessel will feature the highest space-to-guest ratio in expedition cruising, as well as spacious all-balcony suites and a range of public spaces and restaurants. The 200-guest Silver Endeavour will offer almost 300 seats for dinner each night, plus the option of in-suite dining.
Silver Endeavour main dining venue is The Restaurant on Deck 4, which can seat 192 guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will offer a wide variety of international and regional menu options, with a selection that rotates daily.
On Deck 4, Il Terrazzino is a new aesthetic — the name means “little terrace,” in homage to Silversea’s signature La Terrazza restaurant. The restaurant will serve authentic Italian cuisine from an a la carte menu, hosting up to 36 guests in an upscale setting for dinner.
Silversea’s signature French restaurant, La Dame, offers an a la carte menu and a six-course tasting menu with a wine pairing. Open for dinner only, La Dame will welcome up to 20 guests by reservation only for a $60 fee per person.
Offering 270-degree views from the ship’s aft on Deck 4, with a mezzanine on Deck 5, The Grill is the casual eatery. Located next to The Pool Deck, The Grill features an a la carte menu of international dishes for up to 80 guests for breakfast and lunch, and up to 48 guests for dinner.
The Arts Café is an upscale take on a classic coffee shop, located in the heart of the ship on Deck 5. Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, the café will serve specialty coffees and teas, as well as fresh pastries and gourmet bites.
Silver Endeavour’s 24-hour in-suite dining menu that features casual fare and opulent choices, such as sustainable caviar, champagne, and more.
Built with PC6 polar class specifications, Silver Endeavour is designed for polar exploration. It carries state-of-the-art amenities, with motorized Zodiac rubberized rafts; kayaks; and cutting-edge navigation and exploration technology, including a remote gimbal camera system, which can capture high-quality images from 3 miles. It will have a crew-to-guest ratio of approximately 1:1.
