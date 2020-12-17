The Grinch Joins Carnival Fans to Deliver Holiday Cards to Crew Members
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton December 17, 2020
The Grinch joined loyal Carnival Cruise Line fans to deliver more than 10,000 hand-written cards to crew members who are manning ships while they are out of regular service due to the pandemic.
“Operation Happy Holidays” was spearheaded by John Heald, Carnival’s brand ambassador who has a massive, devoted following on Facebook, and promoted by the line’s personal vacation planners and on Carnival’s Facebook page.
The operation asked guests and employees to send cards to roughly 125 crew members on 23 ships who are maintaining the vessels as the company prepares to resume service.
Kids from the Camp Carnival child education center at the company’s Miami headquarters also made cards, while the Port of Galveston Police Department submitted more than 500 cards.
Crew members are accustomed to being away from family during the holidays, but the ships are normally filled with guests.
“This year’s holiday season is different, and our most sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who stepped up and made our crew feel special and are making their holidays brighter,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy. “Operation Happy Holidays is a testament to our wonderful guests and employees who go to great lengths to remember our crew who are the secret behind our success.”
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS