The Ultimate Guide to Cruising Right Now
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff December 22, 2021
It was nearly unimaginable that the entire cruise industry would shut down, en masse, for more than a year. Then came COVID-19. But cruising is back and it could be said that it's better than ever--it's certainly, from a health perspective, as safe as it's ever been.
With so much press coverage of what has happened on cruise ships, it may seem like the onboard experience has been completely transformed. However, apart from a few minor shifts, when passengers are onboard, things feel very familiar.
There is definitely more hand sanitizer, and buffets have been reworked (possibly a change for the better). Mask requirements vary by ship but are quite common and COVID testing is universally part of the experience now.
Ships have updated cleaning and sanitation procedures, beefed up onboard medical services and updated HVAC and air filtration onboard.
Here is a brief rundown of major cruise lines' current COVID passenger protocols:
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line introduced its Have Fun. Be Safe. protocols and procedures Vaccinated cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the sailing day and submit proof. Guests ages 2 and older must present a negative PCR COVID-19 test, taken within 72 and 24 hours prior to the sailing date at check-in. On sailings were vaccinations are not required for children, they will also undergo an antigen test at the cruise terminal. Unvaccinated guests sailing on a ship departing from Florida, Texas or South Carolina must show proof of travel insurance coverage during check-in.
Some Carnival cruises do not require vaccines but there are restrictions. Guests can't disembark and tour destinations on their own. They must be on an escorted Carnival tour. Guests may also have to provide proof of travel insurance and some unvaccinated passengers may need proof of the reason that cannot vaccinate.
Masks are required through January of 2022.
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises' Journey Safe. Journey WonderFULL protocols require all crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be vaccinated to cruise and all guests age 2 and older must present a negative Covid-19 test prior to sailing.
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages five and older be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for sailings beginning on and after January 13, 2022. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete these testing requirements," the cruise line said in a message sent out to impacted guests who booked through a travel advisor on Wednesday.
Holland America Line
Holland America's Cruise Safe, Travel Well says that all guests must be fully vaccinated and provide a negative viral COVID-19 test result taken within the two days before sailing. If you’re required to take a test before you return to your home country, we’ll provide one for you at no charge.
All guests regardless of age will be required to wear face masks at all times in elevators and in all indoor areas of the ship, except when eating or drinking or in staterooms.
MSC Cruises
For cruises departing from the United States, MSC requires guests 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated and must present proof of COVID-19 vaccine with the final dose being administered at least 14 days before the cruise. Children 11 years old and younger can sail as long as the adult(s) traveling with them are fully vaccinated. Masks are worn in indoor areas onboard the ship.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line says that all guests and crew must be fully vaccinated, at least two weeks prior to departure, in order to board. Guest vaccination requirements are currently for all sailings.
Currently, all guests will be required to take a COVID-19 antigen test, administered and paid for by the cruise line, prior to boarding and receive a negative result. Any positive antigen test will be confirmed with a PCR test. Guests are also responsible for complying with all local health and safety requirements which may include additional testing.
Norwegian also requires guests to wear face coverings indoors except when dining, or in their stateroom.
Princess Cruises
Princess requires proof of vaccination completed at least 14 days before sailing and a negative COVID-19 test at least 2 days before the cruise.
All guests must wear face masks covering their nose and mouth while indoors at all times and outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Exceptions are made while guests are eating or drinking, receiving spa treatments relating to the face, during high-intensity exercise, in pools, whirlpools or sauna, as well as in their stateroom.
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean currently requires all passengers age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and allows children ages 5 to 11 to board with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. Additionally, masks are required in indoor areas unless eating or drinking.
Travel Agent Advice for Travelers
TravelPulse spoke to Valerie Dorsey of Charmed Vacations, a Cruise Planners franchise in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., to find out what advice she gives travelers taking a cruise.
"Travelers need to be prepared for rules that are often in flux," she advised.
When it comes to disembarking the ship, guests should be prepared for different rules in different destinations. For example, Dorsey noted that when she traveled to Bermuda, everyone onboard tested negative and they were allowed to freely roam where they wanted since there were no cases among guests or crew.
"The difference between sailing in the US or any foreign port means that you have to follow the rules of the country/ies you are going to."
There are advantages to cruising right now, Dorsey pointed out.
"One of the biggest positives about cruising now is that you will never see countries or places as freely as you can right now because not everyone is out there and the places are not overcrowded," she said.
Cruisers should also be prepared for last-minute changes to the itinerary.
Dorsey noted that cruise lines have been really good about giving advanced notice about port changes.
"The cruise lines seem to be trying to pick better places to stop," she said. "So if you didn't get to one port basically they are picking a stop they think you will enjoy. It is all about preparing clients for change and the change is going to be constant until life settles down again."
The ultimate reason to cruise right now, according to Dorsey, is that there's not other time like this.
"[Cruising is] back and it's better than ever because it's like taking your own private tour."
Dorsey also noted that there are a lot of restrictions for those who are cruising without being vaccinated.
"The vaccinated have the run of the ship," said Dorsey, noting that those who have not been inoculated are not allowed in certain parts of the ship and have a number of rules they must follow.
On the question of masks, most larger ships are requiring guests to wear masks in indoor spaces onboard.
Dorsey said that the biggest fear her clients have is getting stranded. She walks them through the protocols and discusses the healthy changes that each of the cruise lines has implemented.
"I actually cut and paste their exact wording so people know that they have changed the air filter systems, they created places to segregate those who might come up positive so that it doesn't impact the entire ship anymore."
Dorsey also discussed what could happen to passengers who do test positive during the cruise.
"You are isolated. If you are sick enough to go to a hospital, you go to a hospital. If you are asymptomatic, they will keep you separated on the ship," she said.
Travel insurance is also essential now for any traveling.
You always have to plan for the worst-case scenario and that's why you have to take travel protection these days," said Dorsey.
One key point is that the travel protection now covers your hotel if you do get sick, and it will help you with changing flights and all of that.
Cruise lines have been doing a good job handling the protocols and Dorsey said she hasn't had any complaints from clients.
"The cruise lines are doing a really good job," she said. "I have not had any clients with any complaints about their trip."
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a Dream Destination
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS