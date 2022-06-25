Tips for Travel Agents Selling Virgin Voyages
In order for travel advisors to be successful in selling vacations, it’s key to learn about the various brands available to their clients. This is especially true for agents booking cruises. It’s important for agents to choose a cruise line that fits their clients’ need and interests.
Last year, a new line, Virgin Voyages, entered the industry daring to be a different type of cruise experience for guests. While agents are eager to sell this new brand, it’s important to know the few key factors that will help them be successful in doing so.
Complete Seacademy
The first piece of advice is to complete all of Seacademy, a program where agents can discover everything they need to know about selling Virgin Voyages sailings, all while earning valuable rewards along the way.
First Mates, or travel agents registered to do business with Viring Voyages, can access Seacademy on Firstmates.com. In addition to the program, agents will also find tools, guides and marketing materials that assist with selling the brand.
Experience a Sailing for Yourself
One of the best ways to sell a product is by first experiencing it for yourself, and Virgin Voyages encourages travel agents to go on a sailing. This allows them to fully immerse themselves and see the cabins, restaurants and entertainment firsthand.
Having firsthand experience helps travel advisors qualify their clients. Once they know the ins and outs of the ship and its ports of call, they’ll have a better idea of which customers are the right fit.
Stay Up To Date
Another tip for successfully selling Virgin Voyages is staying up to date. A good way to do this is by following the company on social media and frequently engaging with the content and other First Mates.
Advisors can also promote Virgin Voyages on their own platforms – a good way to do this is by having a group itinerary scheduled to promote to clients.
While not all of your customers are going to be a good fit for Virgin Voyages, following these helpful tips will ensure you find the ones that are.
To learn more, visit firstmates.com.
