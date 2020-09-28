Travelers Can Enjoy Private Barge Cruises With A&K
Travelers planning trips in 2021 are looking to create safe travel bubbles and one way they are doing that is by booking barge cruises in Europe.
Barges are an ideal way to explore regardless of the pandemic. They provide privacy, freedom and flexibility, and they are a relaxing, comfortable and slow-paced way to see some of Europe’s most famous attractions and off-the-beaten-path areas. Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) is highlighting the many advantages this type of travel presents at this time.
“Barge cruising encompasses so much of what we’ve learned to appreciate over the last few months at home. It’s all about traveling at a slower pace to immerse yourself in one region, and spending time outside—biking along picturesque towpaths, strolling through uncrowded local villages or simply watching the passing scenery from a cozy deck chair,” explained Liam Dunch, A&K product manager, Europe. “One highlight is relaxing as a private chef prepares farm-to-table meals with the freshest ingredients from local markets, served al fresco on deck.”
Chartering a barge gives families and friends exclusive use of the vessel with a private chef and a captain onboard. Guests enjoy freshly prepared meals, local guides for exploring historic sites and wineries. Guests can cycle or stroll along the towpath and select from a variety of activities each day.
A&K offers a wide selection of barge cruises for the 2021 season on the waterways of Burgundy, the Loire Valley, Alsace-Lorraine, the south of France, Champagne, Holland, Belgium, Germany, Italy, England, Scotland and Ireland.
In addition to private barges, the tour operator can design private pre- and post-cruise journeys.
Right now, travelers can save up to 20 percent on select 2021 charters when booked by October 31, 2020. Prices for seven-day/six-night private charters begin at just $3,438 per person and include accommodations, meals, all beverages, guided sightseeing and entry fees.
Each vessel includes comfortable cabins with en-suite facilities, dining and exceptional service. Many offer lounges and sundecks for al fresco dining.
Travelers can also book with confidence. Guests who book by December 31, 2020, can change their travel plans up to 30 days prior to departure in the event of a COVID-19-related reason—whether at home or in the travel destination—and receive a credit toward future travel.
