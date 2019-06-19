U River Cruises Reveals New Itineraries and Destinations for 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Janeen Christoff June 19, 2019
U River Cruises unveiled three new itineraries as well as the relaunch of the B for 2020.
The ship will make her debut next April with itineraries that sail to European hot spots, including Vienna, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Salzburg, Bratislava and more. Onboard, guests can take advantage of new offerings, including added overnight stays, complimentary happy hour every night and even more active excursions.
“Eastern Europe is hot and we’re excited to offer three brand-new U itineraries in the region for 2020 as The B rejoins our fleet,” says Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of U River Cruises.
“U’s itineraries are created with active, social and culturally curious travelers in mind–free time to allow travelers to wander on their own, unique choice of active and immersive excursions with local hosts, and a vibrant onboard environment that encourages fun, social connections with like-minded guests,” added Bettridge. “We’ve also added in extra overnight stays to allow for a more in-depth exploration of the cities beyond just the highlights.”
In 2020, the A, named by Time magazine as one of the “World’s Greatest Places,” is offering the new Vienna Vibe itinerary as well as the new Eastern Europe Escapes. The B will offer the new Amsterdam & Brussels Bound sailing as well as an updated Rolling on the Rhine itinerary.
Vienna Vibe will begin being offered in April of 2020. The eight-day itinerary sails between Nuremberg and Vienna, stopping in Regensburg, Passau, Linz, Melk and Krems.
U Time excursions include a street art tour of Linz, a hipster tour of Munich via a nine-seater Bulli, a hike in the Wachau Valley to view the Aggstein Castle, a special class to learn the Viennes Waltz at one of Vienna’s most famous dance schools and more.
The first Eastern Europe Escape will set sail on April 24, 2020. The itinerary, available on the A, is ideal for those seeking to visit both popular and lesser-known European destinations. Sailing between Vienna and Belgrade, the trip also stops in Bratislava, Budapest, Mohacs, and Novi Sad.
Guests have the chance to visit boutiques and eateries in Vienna’s trendy 7th district. In Bratislava, a local expert will take guests to Soviet monuments, viewing points and markets as they ride along in Czechoslovakia’s legendary automobile.
Amsterdam & Brussels Bound is the B’s new eight-day itinerary. The journey takes guests to new destinations for the U brand, providing them the chance to explore Rotterdam, Middelburg, Ghent and Antwerp.
The updated Rolling on the Rhine itinerary will depart on April 17, 2020. The ship sails between Amsterdam and Frankfurt, visiting Hoorn, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Koblenz, and Rudesheim along the way.
The sailing includes unique experiences such as a nighttime Crime Cruise with a local guide and police officer and the Game of Wines, billed as “the ultimate excursion for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans.”
U’s itineraries include three daily meals, select shore excursions, complimentary Wi-Fi access, onboard local U hosts, complimentary happy hour every day, onboard gratuities and other popular activities such as mixology classes, silent discos, a local DJ, paint and wine classes, and rooftop yoga. Rates start at $2,799 per person.
