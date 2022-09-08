Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Expands 2023 Offerings
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is expanding its offerings for 2023 with new itineraries, excursions and cruise extension options, including one 15-day Grand Central Europe itinerary and a 46-night Rivers of the World cruise, which visits nine countries in Europe.
There is a total of four new itineraries added for 2023: a 10-day Zurich & the Rhine River Valley, which visits Switzerland, France and Germany; an 8-day Belgian Holiday Markets itinerary that visits the area’s Christmas towns; the 15-day Grand Central Europe itinerary, which cruises the Rhine, Main and Danube visiting Switzerland, France, Germany and Austria; and lastly, the 46-night Rivers of the World cruise, departing May 20, 2023 and visiting nine countries across five different ships beginning in Cairo and heading west through Europe.
Two itineraries have been updated to offer more experiences; the Timeless Wonders of Vietnam & Cambodia itinerary has been expanded from 13 to 15 days to spend more time in the capital city of Hanoi. Guests aboard the Milan, Venice & the Jewels of Veneto itinerary can enjoy sailing along the Po Delta, taking a bragozzo boat ride, tasting wine at a villa in Chioggia and experiencing a Murano glass blowing demonstration, all new inclusions.
Additionally, the line is adding more excursions to its Masterpiece Collection portfolio, which are available at an extra cost but provide unique insights into a destination’s culture or history. In 2023, guests can choose to visit Anne Frank’s house in Amsterdam, take a Bavarian cooking class or sausage making workshop in Germany, explore the Black Forest on a hike and more.
New trip extensions include 2 nights in Interlaken on the Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland itinerary, 4 nights at the Rest Sea Post on the Splendors of Egypt & the Nile itinerary, a 4-night rail journey between Venice and Zurich and more.
“Innovation is always at top of mind for us at Uniworld,” says Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO. “Each year, we strive to make the next river cruise season even better than the last. We’re rolling out fresh new offerings and expanding our portfolio with experiences that we’re confident both new and loyal guests will enjoy.”
