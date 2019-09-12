Variety Cruises Unveils New Thailand Itinerary for 2020, 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Beyond Cruises Laurie Baratti September 12, 2019
Variety Cruises has announced a new Thailand itinerary with sailing dates scheduled for February and March of 2020, and again in 2021. Entitled ‘Thailand – Island Hopping the Andaman Sea’, the cruise sails roundtrip from Phuket aboard the 25-cabin mega-yacht, Panorama II.
Navigating along the spectacular coast of Thailand, the eight-day journey will immerse passengers in the welcoming culture and astonishing, natural wonders of Southeast Asia.
MSC Cruises Adds Tampa as Homeport Starting in 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cancels September Sailings Ahead...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hurtigruten Ship Becomes First Hybrid Vessel to Traverse...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
NCL Purchases Waterfront Property in Juneau, AlaskaCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Besides a wealth of occasions for swimming, snorkeling, and sea activities while onboard or docked, a total of four optional excursions offer exceptional, experiential travel opportunities along the way.
The first excursion takes guests to see the Three Buddhist Temples of Phang Nga province. Rieng Temple, the largest Temple Pagoda in the province, affords breathtaking views from its lofty, mountain setting. Then, the Dragon Cave Temple gives guests an up-close look at stunning stalagmite and stalactite formations within its ancient caverns. Lastly, Temple Suwan Khuha, one of Phang Nga’s most historic temples, is situated inside a massive cave, which houses a 50-foot-long statue of the reclining Buddha.
In Trang province, the next excursion takes guests to the Hat Chai Mai National Park to explore the Hat Chao Mai and Hat Chang Lang beaches. The west side of the park contains a range of limestone cliffs overlooking the sea, where visitors can journey to enter the Morakot Cave (also known as Emerald Cave) at low tide and explore an otherworldly, enclosed lagoon.
At Khao Lak, a Raft Expedition & Sea Turtle Conservation Center excursion floats participants through the stunning rainforest via bamboo rafts, piloted by local boatmen. Arriving at the Conservation Center, guests can observe how the small sea turtles are nursed and cared for from a young age before being released into the sea. Finally, they’ll take a trip to the area’s most popular waterfall, Ton Pling Waterfall, for a refreshing splash and swim in the surrounding ponds.
Koh Surin Island offers the opportunity to meet the Moken people in their native community of Bon Yai Bay on the south of the island—possibly the last remaining settlement whose people still live in semi-traditional ways. With Austronesian roots, they have a singular language, culture and lifestyle, and are skilled fishermen. They are sometimes called “Sea Gypsies” because they once roamed the seas as far as Myanmar and they claim no citizenship.
‘Thailand – Island Hopping the Andaman Sea’ is set to sail next year on February 29, 2020; March 7 2020; and March 14, 2020.
For more information, visit VarietyCruises.com.
For more information on Beyond Cruises, Thailand
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS