View Rare Total Eclipse With Adventure Life

A total solar eclipse is a rare event but in 2021, Adventure Life will offer the even more rare experience of viewing totality while aboard an expedition cruise to Antarctica. On December 4, 2021, a small number of ships will position themselves between South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula as the shadow of the moon plunges the region into darkness. For passengers aboard these already awe-inspiring cruises filled with wildlife and ice, the eclipse truly will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“Cruises to Antarctica are always a unique experience, with huge icebergs, volcanic islands and wildlife like whales, seals and penguins, but the total solar eclipse trips taking place in 2021 are truly rare,” said Mary Curry, Adventure Life Voyage Product Director/Trip Planner.
“Everything is in perfect alignment, you could say—from the sun, moon and Earth, to the December 4th date early in the Antarctic cruise season, to the path of totality passing near the South Georgia and South Orkney Islands.”
Sailing from the end of South America at Ushuaia, Argentina, these cruises will cross the infamous Drake Passage and the Antarctic Convergence of warm and cold waters, and will also visit destinations such as the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. Passengers will have opportunities to see massive icebergs, penguins nesting by the thousands, beaches filled with seals, whales feeding on krill and the continent’s sweeping ice sheet.
On the morning of the eclipse, the ships will position themselves near the South Orkney Islands, between South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula, to view the eclipse. As the moon passes between Earth and the sun, totality will bring darkness to the surface of the sea and allow passengers on the deck of each ship to view the glow of the corona above. That view will be fleeting, however, lasting less than two minutes.
“Only a handful of ships will be positioning themselves in these waters to take advantage of optimal viewing and we’re fortunate to be able to offer cruises on several of them,” said Curry. “Travelers who are interested should reach out as far in advance as possible, so we can help find the perfect trip for them.”
Adventure Life’s cruises include all accommodations and meals aboard the ship, shore excursions listed in the itinerary and port charges. Other inclusions and exclusions vary by cruise. Depending on the ship and itinerary, eclipse cruises available from Adventure Life start at $15,335 per person based on double occupancy, with departures in late November 2021.
For more information about 2021 eclipse cruise itineraries and ships available from Adventure Life, visit https://www.adventure-life.com/antarctica/2021-eclipse-cruises.
