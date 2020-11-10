Viking Secures $500 Million Additional Investment
November 10, 2020
Viking is getting $500 million in additional investment from its existing minority shareholders, TPG Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
“Over 40 years in the cruise industry have taught me that challenging times — such as these — are often also times of great innovation and opportunity,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen. “This infusion of equity capital will prepare us for future opportunities to continue developing our business.”
Among the recent innovations: Viking developed a full-scale PCR laboratory on the Viking Sea with plans to install them on all ocean ships. The new lab “has enough capacity for daily testing of every crew member and guest, which provides flexibility to respond to COVID-19 prevalence levels around the world,” Viking said.
The PCR test detects genetic material of the virus using a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR), according to MayoClinic.com.
“Also called a molecular test, a health care worker collects fluid from a nasal or throat swab or from saliva. Results may be available in minutes if analyzed onsite. ... PCR tests are very accurate when properly performed by a health care professional, but the rapid test can miss some cases.”
Viking also plans to launch a Mississippi River operation in August 2022 and is building two expedition ships scheduled for delivery in 2022.
