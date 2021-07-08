Virgin Voyages Announces Additional Cruise Cancellations
Patrick Clarke July 08, 2021
Virgin Voyages has announced additional cancellations for two of its ships as it awaits final confirmation on official sail dates.
On Wednesday, the new adults-only cruise line announced that it will cancel sailings on Scarlet Lady departing September 22 through October 1, 2021, pushing Virgin's U.S. debut further into the fall. Meanwhile, the company has canceled cruises aboard Valiant Lady departing from November 14 through May 1, 2022. The latter, Virgin's second ship, was delivered earlier this month.
Affected guests will automatically receive 200 percent in Future Voyage Credit (FVC) of the amount they've paid to date toward their voyage fare.
Guests can apply the credit to another sailing up to a year after the original voyage start date for any sailing with open inventory through 2022, Virgin said. Customers also have the option to receive a refund, which includes an FVC equal to 25 percent of their existing paid voyage fare to be used on a future sailing. Refund requests must be made by August 26, 2021.
For travelers who have been canceled more than once, Virgin will restore their full FVC to use toward a future sailing. Once again, the FVC is valid for redemption up to a year after the canceled voyage start date and can be applied to any sailing with open inventory through 2022.
Virgin Voyages' third ship, Resilient Lady, is currently under construction and scheduled to enter service next summer.
