Virgin Voyages Institutes Onboard Credit Deal
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli December 19, 2019
A day after announcing its bonus commission campaign, Virgin Voyages has added another incentive with its onboard credit cruise deal.
Called the “On Us+ Sailor Loot” promotion, for future Sailors on the fledgling line, you can book any voyage from December 19 through February 14 and receive up to $400 in Sailor Loot, the brand’s onboard currency.
This announcement coincides with the launch of open bookings for Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady which features seven-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain when she debuts in May 2021.
Virgin Voyages' “On Us” proposition includes the Insider & Sea View at $100 per cabin; the Sea Terrace at $200 per cabin; and the RockStar Suites at $400 per cabin.
Bookings for the On Us+ Sailor Loot offer opened on VirginVoyages.com on Thursday, December 19. This offer is available for all new bookings, including Sailors and First Mates with the exception of Sneak-a-Peek sailings.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS