Last updated: 01:03 PM ET, Thu December 19 2019

Virgin Voyages Institutes Onboard Credit Deal

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli December 19, 2019

Rendering of Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady
PHOTO: Rendering of Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady. (photo courtesy Virgin Voyages)

A day after announcing its bonus commission campaign, Virgin Voyages has added another incentive with its onboard credit cruise deal.

Called the “On Us+ Sailor Loot” promotion, for future Sailors on the fledgling line, you can book any voyage from December 19 through February 14 and receive up to $400 in Sailor Loot, the brand’s onboard currency.

MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Princess

Princess Adds Second ‘Renewal of Vows’ Cruise

Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas Coming to...

Nile River Cruise Sunset

Nile River Cruise Debut Delayed After Ship Catches Fire

This announcement coincides with the launch of open bookings for Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady which features seven-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain when she debuts in May 2021.

Virgin Voyages' “On Us” proposition includes the Insider & Sea View at $100 per cabin; the Sea Terrace at $200 per cabin; and the RockStar Suites at $400 per cabin.

Bookings for the On Us+ Sailor Loot offer opened on VirginVoyages.com on Thursday, December 19. This offer is available for all new bookings, including Sailors and First Mates with the exception of Sneak-a-Peek sailings.

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Royal Princess

Princess Adds Second ‘Renewal of Vows’ Cruise

Princess Cruises

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas Coming to Eastern Mediterranean in 2020

Nile River Cruise Debut Delayed After Ship Catches Fire

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Launches 'Accelerate Groups' Incentive Program

Carnival Corporation Joins Coalition to Decarbonize Shipping Industry

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS