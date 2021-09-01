Virgin Voyages Kicks Off Scarlet Lady Sailings, Announces New Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Janeen Christoff September 01, 2021
Virgin Voyages is sailing into the fall of 2021 following the kick-off of Scarlet Lady sailings and the announcement of Valiant Lady's spring 2022 itineraries.
Virgin Voyages' first ship, the Scarlet Lady, made her debut in the UK at the beginning of August. She is sailing six U.K. sailings around the English Channel this summer and is the first of four Virgin ships.
Valiant Lady is the cruise line's second ship, and she will join the fleet next year. The cruise line has just announced the Valiant Lady's spring 2022 itineraries, which include overnight stays in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium before heading to Barcelona.
The Valiant Lady will sail a three-day Long Weekender in Zeebrugge. The journey starts in Portsmouth, UK, and travels to Zeebrugge, Belgium and back. The cruise departs Portusmout and arrives in Zeebrugge at 9 a.m. for a full day and evening in the city. The third day is at sea before returning to Zeebrugge around noon. Guests then arrive back in Portsmouth in the early morning of the last day.
Late Nights in Portugal and Spain is a 12-night voyage that explores the ports of the Mediterranean. Voyages begin in Portsmouth and travel to La Coruna, overnight in Lisbon, followed by Cadiz and Gibraltar, an overnight in Malaga, and overnight in Palma de Mallorca and then concluding in Barcelona.
The Coast the Canary Islands, Spain & Portugal also offers overnight stays. The 11-night itinerary includes calls in La Coruna; Funchal, Madeira; Santa Cruz de Tenerife; Gran Canaria; and Lisbon sailing roundtrip from Portsmouth.
Last month Virgin Voyages introduced a new program for guests that sail with the cruise line in 2021, which includes promotions such as $300 off their next sailing in 2022, among other benefits.
To learn more, contact a travel advisor or visit www.virginvoyages.com.
For more information on Virgin Voyages, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS