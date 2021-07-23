Virgin Voyages Rewards 2021 Sailors With Special Benefits
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Janeen Christoff July 23, 2021
Virgin Voyages has introduced a new program for guests that sail with the cruise line in 2021.
Sea-Blazers get rewarded with special benefits in honor of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be among the first to sail with Virgin. The program gives sailors an extra $125 when they purchase a $300 pre-paid bar tab--an ongoing promotion that they will be able to take advantage of.
Sea-Blazers also get $300 off their next sailing in 2022, which can be combined with other offers, including the 10 percent pay-in-full discount or our exclusive My Next Virgin Voyage discount (which is available onboard only).
Those sailing with Virgin Voyages as the cruise line begins to ramp up operations following the COVID-19 pandemic will also receive a special limited-run welcome gift.
The program is open to any paying Sailor cruising in the 2021 calendar year.
In order to ensure guests are safe onboard, Virgin has instituted strict safety precautions called Voyage Well, which calls for vaccination, temperature checks, sanitization, the use of AtmosAir Solutions technology to kill viruses and more.
The cruise line is also reducing capacity and testing crew members and passengers.
Virgin anticipates its debut season will start sometime in the fall of 2021.
