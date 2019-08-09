Virgin Voyages Opens Bookings Through April 2021
Passengers can now book Virgin Voyages' inaugural season cruises through April 2021.
Sir Richard Branson's pioneering cruise line will make its highly anticipated debut in April 2020 when the adults-only Scarlet Lady sets sail from Miami to the Caribbean.
Bookings for the ship's inaugural season originally opened back in February but the schedule has been expanded.
With prices starting around $1,300 for an interior cabin, itineraries aboard Scarlet Lady include the five-night Mayan Sol sailing calling on Costa Maya, Mexico and the Beach Club at Bimini, Virgin Voyages' private island oasis in the Bahamas.
Guests can also book the five-night Dominican Daze itinerary that includes Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and the beach club as well as the four-night Fire and Sunset Soirée cruise featuring stops in Key West and Bimini. The latter will depart Key West at sunset and depart the beach club at midnight following a late-night bonfire on the beach.
The 2,750-passenger Scarlet Lady includes 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar suites, with 93 percent of cabins featuring an ocean view and 86 percent offering a terrace.
