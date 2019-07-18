Virgin Voyages Reveals First Look at Bimini Beach Club
Virgin Voyages has revealed a teaser for its highly anticipated Bimini Beach Club, a private island oasis in the Bahamas that will be a highlight of every voyage when the cruise line sets sail for its inaugural season next year.
Scheduled to open in April 2020, The Beach Club at Bimini will overlook the ocean with an expansive lagoon-style pool serving as the central gathering place. Designed with Miami-based architects EOA, Inc. and built by Resorts World Bimini, the club will blend right into the seascape through the utilization of natural materials and soft earth tones and feature a variety of spots to relax or turn up depending on guests' mood.
The inviting space will feature sea swings, hammocks and comfortable lounge chairs to soak in the views and atmosphere. The two-minute video rendering released Thursday provides a more detailed look at what guests can expect to find when they arrive.
The Beach Club at Bimini will place an emphasis on wellness, kicking mornings off with yoga and meditation to the sounds of the ocean before amplifying the energy later in the day during lively DJ-led pool and flotilla parties. Guests will wind down with nightly beach bonfires and acoustic musical performances.
Seven-time Grammy-Award-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson will curate the soundtrack at the new club and will perform there at least four times in 2020.
Guests will also enjoy complimentary food that's both locally inspired and thoughtfully sourced. Notable options will include conch and mango salad, banana leaf-wrapped queen snapper and Bahamian rum cake, among others.
Meanwhile, guests staying in Virgin Voyages' Spice Girls-approved RockStar Suites will receive exclusive perks during their time at The Beach Club at Bimini, including access to a dedicated bar, complimentary food service an outdoor terrace lounge, sun loungers and beach cabanas.
Thursday's reveal comes on the heels of several other exciting announcements from Virgin Voyages, including itinerary updates, the appointment of the first Canadian woman to captain a ship for a major cruise brand and a partnership with Atlantis Events on an upcoming LGBTQ+ voyage.
