Virgin Voyages Reveals Entertainment Offerings for Upcoming Resilient Lady
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Lacey Pfalz March 10, 2023
Virgin Voyages’ third ship, the Resilient Lady, will debut in Athens this May offering five new shows as part of its onboard entertainment.
According to Travel Weekly, the five new productions include theatrical performances to cabaret and game show-style games. Additionally, all of Virgin Voyages’ ships offer rotating Festival Stage Acts that change every two to four weeks. Acts range from comedy sketches to a capella groups and more.
The first new production is a rock ‘n’ roll theatrical production retelling the Greek myth of Persephone, produced by Kaleidoscope Immersive.
Lola’s Library is a cocktail party and cabaret show, telling the story of Lola, her assistant and her maid who explore a mysterious author’s book collection, weaving storytelling, dance, song, comedy and acrobatics into one three-chapter saga.
For guests wanting to enjoy a meal and a show aboard the Resilient Lady, The Supper Club Series is perfect. Part dining experience and part theater and cabaret show, the series offers a story of tragic romance.
Mind Mangler is a different type of show, created by U.K. comedy company Mischief. The two-man performance attempts to read the minds of Virgin Voyages guests.
The last entertainment offering is currently also onboard the Valiant Lady. Miss Behave is a game show that encourages misbehavior along with audience participation.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Virgin Voyages, United States, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS