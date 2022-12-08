Virgin Voyages Takes Delivery of Third Ship, Resilient Lady
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Theresa Norton December 08, 2022
Virgin Voyages has welcomed the brand’s third vessel: the 110,000-gross-ton Resilient Lady. Built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Resilient Lady joins sister ships Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady as the company’s third new vessel in two years.
On May 14, 2023, Resilient Lady will embark on her “MerMaiden” voyage around the Greek Isles from her homeport in Piraeus, Athens, stopping in Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum and Mykonos.
The ship will sail two eight-night itineraries including the “Greek Island Glow” with the aforementioned route, and the “Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems” with calls in Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu.
After her inaugural season in the Med, Resilient Lady will embark on a 44-night repositioning voyage for a winter season in Australia and New Zealand. Starting October 22, 2023, the ship will depart Athens before calling at ports including Cairo, Dubai, Bali, Mumbai, Phuket and Singapore. Resilient Lady will arrive in Sydney on December 4, 2023.
Of Resilient Lady’s 1,330 Sailor cabins and 78 RockStar quarters, 93 percent have ocean views and 86 percent have outdoor balconies with hammocks. Stateroom and suite interiors include tablets that allow guests to control room temperature, open and close blinds, play music or television, and change mood lighting, all at the push of a button.
In addition to her sleek cabin interiors, Resilient Lady will feature six restaurants, 20-plus eateries, live entertainment, design-forward bars, and oceanside hangout spaces.
