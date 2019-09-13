Virgin Voyages Unveils New Crew Uniform Collection
September 13, 2019
Virgin Voyages has unveiled several pieces from its new uniform collection designed by British fashion icon Gareth Pugh.
The new cruise line added Pugh to its Creative Collective lineup of designers, artists, and producers, joining the likes of Tom Dixon, Mark Ronson and more. The uniform designs are a two-year project in the making.
The style of uniform combines the “Modern Romance of Sailing” motif Virgin Voyages is promoting and Pugh’s high-fashion modernist approach. The collection features a combination of structure and fluidity and includes a wide range of looks that harken back to the early days yachting, British punk and more.
“People are at the heart of all of our Virgin companies and when our people feel their best, they help make guest experiences the best they can be,” Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson said in a statement. “We want Virgin Voyages’ crew to be the happiest at sea and making sure that they feel comfortable and confident is a big part of that experience. Gareth Pugh and the Virgin Voyages’ team have worked hand-in-hand to bring to life what will soon be the most eye-catching and stylish uniforms on the high seas.”
One of the perks for Virgin Voyages crew members is they will have a wide range of looks to choose from both day and night. In addition, the new uniforms eliminate epaulets stripes for officers and require no ties or waistcoats.
The design of the uniform collection utilized input from crew members and Branson at each step of the process. Virgin Voyages also partnered with sister brands in the Virgin family to test the uniforms to ensure that the final designs would support a variety of job functions, climates and body types.
“For this project, we were really allowed to push the boundaries, and to redefine the idea of what constitutes a uniform,” Pugh said. “We ultimately wanted to make everything about it modern, luxurious and desirable — to allow the entire crew to look and feel like a million dollars, in keeping with the rest of the experience.”
