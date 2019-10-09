Virgin Voyages Will Allow Cruisers to 'Shake for Champagne'
On-demand champagne delivery will be a featured amenity onboard Virgin Voyages sailings when the cruise brand launches their first ship, Scarlet Lady, in 2020.
Cruisers (or "Sailors" in Virgin parlance) need only open the Virgin Voyages app and shake their phone to reveal a "secret" Virgin Voyages "Save Water Drink Champagne" button. Sailors then need only press the button, and location tracking does the rest, delivering a bottle of Moet Chandon Imperial—in whatever location they may find themselves in need of Champagne onboard.
“There’s nothing more luxurious than having champagne at your beck and call or even a shake. We are committed to creating the world’s most irresistible travel brand, so we thought long and hard about how to help our Sailors effortlessly get a sip of bubbly during their voyage, and presto Shake for Champagne was conjured up!” said Nathan Rosenberg, CMO Virgin Voyages.
With an onboard price of $95 (which will be displayed on the app before sailors press the button to purchase), the 750ml bottles will be delivered in style in a Virgin-red Champagne bucket with two glasses. Moet Chandon Imperial Champagne is a blended Champagne of over 200 crus, resulting in a complex, layered profile.
Virgin Voyages also announced details of Sip, the onboard Champagne Bar. In addition to Champagnes from Moet Chandon—the featured Champagne house of Virgin Voyages—sailors will be able to select from a variety of Champagnes by the glass starting at $9 all the way up through vintage bottles.
Sip will also be the location for an afternoon high tea, a nod to Virgin's British heritage.
Through November 30, cruisers booking an April or May departure during Scarlet Lady's inaugural season will receive a complimentary Virgin Voyages limited-edition bottle of Moet Chandon Imperial in the cabin upon embarkation, in addition to a reduced deposit.
Travelers who aren't fans of champagne will enjoy other Virgin Voyages value from the inclusion of soft drinks and every onboard restaurant in the cruise fare.
Purpose designed for adult cruisers, Scarlet Lady's inaugural season will kick off with Caribbean itineraries departing from Miami in Spring 2020.
