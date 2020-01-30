WATCH: Cruise Ship Almost Smashes Pier in Norway
January 30, 2020
Travelers on a cruise ship in Norway got more than they bargained for when rough weather nearly sent the vessel into a pier.
According to The Daily Mail, travelers near the cruise port in Bodo, Norway, were filming as Hurtigruten’s MS Nordnorge ship was anchored just off the coast as a massive storm hit the area last week, bringing winds that reached 69 miles per hour.
As the water continued to get rougher and the winds intensified, the MS Nordnorge started to float toward the pier where two employees were standing in shock. The video shows passengers and crew members on the ship looking down at the structure as they prepared for a collision.
Instead of smashing into the pier, the ship slows just before making contact and lightly nudges the structure. Other Hurtigruten vessels in the region reported waves as high as 65 feet tall, with the bad weather forcing vessels to skip ports of call and delay itineraries.
Cruises to Norway have become increasingly popular in recent years, with a recent report showing the demand for cruises to cold-weather destinations is growing at a faster rate than tropical ones.
