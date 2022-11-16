Last updated: 11:40 AM ET, Wed November 16 2022

Windstar Announces Wave Season Deal Plus a 'Thankful for Travel’ Sale

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Noreen Kompanik November 16, 2022

Wild Surf in Capri
Windstar Cruises' flagship Wind Surf in Capri. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises has rolled out its best “wave season” cruise deals for 2023.

“The holiday season is prime time for gathering with friends and family and planning vacations for next year,” said Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog. “Planning ahead gives you the best selection of ships and suites, and the complimentary perks during wave season really add up.”

Windstar’s popular ‘Pick Your Perk’ deal runs December 1, 2022, through February 28, 2023, and includes a choice of one of the following:

–A pre-or-post cruise ‘Easy Stay’ one-night stay in a premium hotel

–Up to $1,000 shipboard credit per stateroom (based on length of sailing and type of accommodation)

–Free upgrade to Windstar’s All-In package (including Wi-Fi, unlimited beer, wine, cocktails and gratuities)

The sale opens for bookings on December 1.

In addition, Windstar’s ‘Thankful for Travel’ sale runs November 22-29, 2022 along with its sister brands in the Xanterra Travel Collection portfolio. The deal offers an additional 5 percent reduced deposit in addition to its ‘Pick Your Perk’ offer.

Windstar Cruises includes a collection of six boutique all-suite and sailing yachts accommodating 148-342 guests. Cruises sail throughout Europe, Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal; Asia, Alaska and British Columbia; New England and Eastern Canada along with the U.S. West Coast and Mexico; Arabia, South Pacific, and Tahiti.

