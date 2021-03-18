Windstar Cruises Joins USTOA
WHY IT RATES: USTOA proudly welcomes Windstar Cruises, an award-winning small ship cruise line, which sails all over the globe with its fleet of six boutique all-suite and sailing yachts, delivering incredibly immersive, intimate and authentic travel experiences. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Terry Dale, president and CEO of United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), announced today that Windstar Cruises has joined USTOA as its newest Active Member. This brings the current total to 49 Active Members representing 143 brands.
“Windstar Cruises is known for immersive experiences, destination authenticity, and exceptional service,” added Dale. “These types of attributes are highly valued by today’s traveler and are at the core of what USTOA tour operator members aim to deliver. We are delighted to welcome this award-winning small ship cruise line to the USTOA family.”
“Windstar Cruises is thrilled to join the United States Tour Operators Association as an Active Member, including the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program that gives travelers additional peace of mind about their travel purchase," says Windstar Cruises' President Christopher Prelog. "We look forward to working with USTOA to help us tell the story of our unique style of private-yacht cruising that's 180 degrees from ordinary, with enhanced visibility and exposure to new consumers and travel advisors."
Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of six boutique all-suite and sailing yachts carrying 148-342 guests. Small ship cruises sail throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Asia, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada and New England, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Mexico and U.S. Coastal and Australia.
Windstar Cruises is part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a group of global hospitality and travel companies, one of which traces its history back over a hundred years of operating our country’s iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, Death Valley and many others. Tour operators VBT, Country Walkers and Holiday Vacations are also part of the Xanterra Travel Collection and Active Members of USTOA. Xanterra Travel Collection is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.
For more information, visit windstarcruises.com.
SOURCE: USTOA press release.
