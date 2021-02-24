Windstar Extends Wave Season Promotion Through March 31
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton February 24, 2021
Windstar Cruises has extended its Wave Season promotion through March 31, 2021. Originally scheduled to run Jan. 5-Feb 28, the offer encourages prospective cruisers to book early so as not to miss out amid the coming rush of travel planning.
The “Sail Small, Live Large With Big Perks” offer lets travelers choose from a set of complimentary perks plus a reduced deposit of 5 percent.
The “Pick Your Perk” savings options include up to $1,000 shipboard credit per stateroom, one-night hotel pre- or post-cruise on Europe voyages, premium beverage package (wine, beer, spirits, soda) or free Wi-Fi.
Guests may pick one complimentary perk which varies depending on the length of their cruise and room category. Along with this offer, deposits have been reduced from 15 percent of cruise fare to 5 percent.
Windstar’s updated Travel Assurance Booking Policy allows cancellation up to 48 hours prior to departure on 2021 cruises.
Windstar Cruises specializes in small-ship cruising to waterways and ports where the mega-ships can’t sail. Its three small, all-suite yachts and three sailing ships host between 148 to 342 guests. “The phones are ringing, and bookings are coming in for 2021 and beyond for one primary reason: small, upscale cruise ships to aspirational, exotic places are very appealing,” the company said.
In addition, safety is a top concern of travelers. Windstar announced a new “Beyond Ordinary Care” program, which is a multi-layered strategy with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect the air, plus backpack sprayers to sanitize all surfaces throughout the yacht.
For travel advisors, Windstar extended “Sell 3, Sail Free” promotion through March 31.
The Groups promotion now will include a “Pick-Your-Perk”. For every booking, advisors can earn their choice of a $50 bonus commission (payable at regular commission) or a $50 gift card (issued at final payment). If they book a new-to-Windstar client, that offer doubles to a choice of $100 bonus commission or a $100 gift card. All bookings must be registered at this site.
Windstar’s groups promotion allows groups to earn a Tour Conductor credit of 1:7 on Star Advantage Group dates, versus the normal TC at 9. For “Sell 3, Sail Free,” we’ve extended qualifying voyages into 2022. If an advisor’s three qualifying voyages are in 2021, they have until March 31, 2022 to take their free cruise. If an advisor’s qualifying voyages contain a 2022 itinerary, they have until Dec. 31, 2022 to take their free cruise.
